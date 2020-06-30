Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,182,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 21.01.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.