Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.76 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 766,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

