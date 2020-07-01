$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Model N reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $345,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Model N by 9.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Model N by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

