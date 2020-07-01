$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.41. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.56%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,986.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonita Lee bought 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,710. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 155,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $9.65 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

