-$0.65 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 297%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 802.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $89.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $981.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.