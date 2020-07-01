$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.53. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

