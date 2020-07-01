$2.34 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. United Rentals reported earnings of $4.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $17.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $147.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

