22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Nora B. Sullivan Buys 22,000 Shares of Stock

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Nora B. Sullivan bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $17,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,385,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 5,140,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,416 shares during the period.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

