7,779 Shares in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

