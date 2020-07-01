Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

NYSE AYI opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

