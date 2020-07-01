AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. AES also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.32-1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of AES opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

