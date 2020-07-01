Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,688,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,844,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,975,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,709,000 after purchasing an additional 636,186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

