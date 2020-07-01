Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 500.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

