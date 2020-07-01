Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $350.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $191,961.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 46,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $185,735.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 501,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

