Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of SBCF opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.