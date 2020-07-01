Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109,991 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $796,238.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,079 shares in the company, valued at $18,282,116.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.65 and a beta of 0.76. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

