Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $18.85. Ally Financial shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 373,546 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $8,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.