Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Amc Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at about $34,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after buying an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 230,783 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

