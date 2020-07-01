American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Trading 7.8% Higher

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.41, 813,878 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 725,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.75.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 258,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

