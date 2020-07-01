Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.20. Netflix reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $455.04 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $474.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

