Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 453,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,204,000 after buying an additional 351,221 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 353,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,977,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.