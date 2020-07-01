Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Piper Sandler cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $3,685,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

