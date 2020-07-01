AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of AngioDynamics worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $380.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.69. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

