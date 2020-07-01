Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51, 11,183,195 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 13,736,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The company has a market cap of $673.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Antero Resources by 75.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 872,495 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

