APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 38,687 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 346.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flowserve by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of FLS opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

