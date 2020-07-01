APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $5,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 86,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 121.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 79,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $368.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

