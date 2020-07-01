APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,666 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Sleep Number worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sleep Number by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $22,426,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

