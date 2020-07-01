APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,163,000. Man Group plc raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after buying an additional 284,010 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 181,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,360,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti increased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

