APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,932,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,268,000 after buying an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,545 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Alkermes by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after purchasing an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 153,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $96,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.45. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

