APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.63 Million in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.74.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

