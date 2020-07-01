APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 303,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REXR opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

