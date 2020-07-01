APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $515,348.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.