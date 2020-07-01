APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 23,444 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,610,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $74,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,750,000 after acquiring an additional 268,884 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

LSXMA stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

