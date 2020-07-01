APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 7,400 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pool by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $271.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $273.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

