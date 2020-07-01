APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 55,000 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Landstar System by 12.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.49.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.