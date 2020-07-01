Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%.

APLE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

