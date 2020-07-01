Armor Advisors L.L.C. Invests $24.60 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 156,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,603,000. Microsoft makes up 8.1% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,543.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

