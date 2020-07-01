Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 3,070 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $204.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.