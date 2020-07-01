Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Gary Blackford bought 10,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,822.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.