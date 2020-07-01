Axa Acquires 186,687 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Axa increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,687 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.18% of Global Payments worth $77,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average is $175.63. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

