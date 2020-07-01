Axa Acquires 6,166 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Msci were worth $53,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $325.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $356.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.60.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,151. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

