Axa Boosts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Axa grew its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 1.41% of Globus Medical worth $58,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

