Axa Buys 311,247 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Axa grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,247 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.35% of Zimmer Biomet worth $73,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

ZBH opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

