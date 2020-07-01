Axa Buys 33,199 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Axa increased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.11% of Equinix worth $60,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 60.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.

In other news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $702.30 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $718.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

