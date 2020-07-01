Axa Buys 74,972 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axa increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $92,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,253 shares of company stock worth $91,133,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $187.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,040.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

