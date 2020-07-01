Axa Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Axa increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248,373 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.80% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $55,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

