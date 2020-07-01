Axa Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Axa raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock worth $52,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.64.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $532.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

