Axa Has $59.92 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Axa reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. Cfra reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

