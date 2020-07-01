Axa Has $68.96 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $68,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.20.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $388.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.42. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $410.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

