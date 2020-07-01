Axa Has $71.64 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Axa lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $71,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,419,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,224,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.49.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

